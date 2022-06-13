Kojima Productions confirms that it is going to proceed running with PlayStation after saying its new venture for Xbox

It was once one of the vital large surprises proven eventually evening’s Xbox & Bethesda Video games Exhibit, with Hideo Kojima confirming that his studio is operating on a brand new unannounced venture for Xbox. Even supposing no additional main points got (it should need to do with that venture known as Overdose leaked final week), many avid gamers have puzzled if which means the connection between Kojima Productions and PlayStation has ended.

To make it transparent that Kojima Productions will proceed to paintings with PlayStation Studios (with whom they have got launched Loss of life Stranding and its next variations), the studio’s legitimate Twitter account has launched a remark confirming that, certainly, in spite of the announcement of the venture for Xbox, will proceed to have a excellent running partnership with PlayStation.

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft the use of the cloud era, many of us have requested us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be confident that we proceed to have an excellent partnership with PlayStation® as neatly.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 – KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@ KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

“Following the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft the use of cloud era, many of us have requested us about our collaboration with SIE. Leisure confident, we proceed to have an excellent partnership with PlayStation as neatly..”

On this case, no different venture with PlayStation is showed, however it’s possibly that Kojima Productions, as an unbiased studio in spite of everything, is operating on a venture for each firms. In each instances, there have already been rumors and leaks: the aforementioned Overdose starring Margaret Qually (which might be the sport destined for Xbox) and Loss of life Stranding 2 for PlayStation, which Norman Reedus claimed is already in building despite the fact that there hasn’t been any. legitimate affirmation about it.