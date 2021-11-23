Kojima Productions goes beyond video games and launches a division focused on TV, film and music

The company will use its own IPs to explore new media related to pop culture.

Hideo Kojima is one of the most iconic personalities in the video game industry, something he has achieved through an imaginative mind that still has a lot of sane left. The different experiments that he has carried out throughout his career have led him to think of the creative as a perfect figure for other cultural areas, and from what it seems Kojima Productions will carry out this same idea with a division focused on film, music and TV content.

We want to expand the scope of the properties that are being developed by Kojima ProductionsRiley RussellThis is how Riley Russell, who will lead the project after working at PlayStation for almost 28 years, in the Gamesindustry medium: “The new division will be in charge of working with creative professionals and with great talent in television, music and film, as well as with the most familiar video game industry“A statement that confirms the leap of Kojima Productions beyond the area in which it has polished a great reputation.

We will take the study to areas that will present our creative narratives beyond the video gameYoshiko FukudaThe company has been able to make this decision thanks to its great success in video games, a sector of which will not be forgotten when you take your first steps in other media: “The team’s statute is the goal of expand the reach and knowledge of the properties that are being developed by Kojima Productions, and make them even more part of our popular culture. “

Added to this, Business Development Manager Yoshiko Fukuda explains the narrative power that can link film, TV and music with video games: “Finding new ways to entertain, link and offer value to our fans it is essential in an ever-changing and fast-moving narrative world. Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that will present our creative narratives beyond the video game and will open roads for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces “.

Although these intentions could be foreseen with Kojima’s different ways of communicating in his video games, his company will not walk away the least of this interactive entertainment. After all, Death Stranding has gained great fame with audiences prior to its subsequent relaunch as Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. In addition, Kojima Productions has already given little clues about an unannounced action game and, as for the creative acquaintance, he has expressed his intention to create works that change in real time.

More about: Kojima Productions, TV, Cinema and Music.