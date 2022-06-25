Kojima Productions sells an anti-war item to help Ukrainian refugees

In the store they offer merchandising products related to Ludens, the main image of the studio.

The war in Ukraine has not only affected video games in terms of lengthy developments or complications in the studios, but the industry has also stepped forward to condemn the Russian invasion and help the victims of the conflict through charitable initiatives.

They have joined this week Kojima Productions, the study directed by Hideo Kojima and responsible for Death Stranding. On the official website of the company it is detailed that in the store we can find products whose profits will go to help Ukrainian refugees in Japan.

It is an amulet for the peace of LudensThe Ludens Peace Mark Unit It is an amulet in the shape of the symbol of peace that reminds us of the buckle that the character of the study wears and is sold at a price of 40 dollars. Kojima already accustomed us to a anti-war speech in Konami’s Metal Gear saga, so we are not surprised by this initiative that advocates for peace.

At the moment, these chains, made of duralumin and with a thick strap, can be reserved through the store, with the shipping scheduled for the months of August and September. As we say, the benefits will go directly to the organizations that are dealing with the situation of refugees in the country of the rising sun.

In relation to video game development, Hideo Kojima has recently made headlines for appearing at the Xbox event to confirm that is making a game with Microsoft. We don’t know anything about him beyond the fact that he will use cloud technology, although it is likely that we will also see Death Stranding 2 in the near future.

