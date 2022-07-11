Kojima Productions to take legal action against those who mistook Kojima for Shinzo Abe’s killer

Various media, and even a French politician, used the image of Hideo Kojima to put a face on the person arrested for the attack.

Kojima Productions, the studio founded by Hideo Kojima responsible for Death Stranding, has positioned itself after the recent confusions of several media outlets that used the image of the creator to put a face to the murderer of Shinzo Abethe former Prime Minister of Japan, assuring that will take legal action in some cases, in addition to condemning false information.

For context, Shinzo Abe passed away this week at the age of 67 after being gunned down during an electoral rally in the middle of the street. The killer’s name is Tetsuya Yamagami. However, various international media soon illustrated the information with photographs of Hideo Kojima. In fact, a French politician came to confuse the detainee for the attack with the famous developer in a message on Twitter already eliminating, taking advantage to label the assassination an act of the extreme left.

These rude failures soon became viral through social networks and soon reached Kojima Productions, who they have not hesitated to speak out via Twitter: “Kojima Productions strongly condemns the spread of fake news and rumors that convey false information. We do not tolerate such defamation and will consider undertaking legal actions in some cases”.

Beyond these issues unrelated to his profession, Kojima faces a future with quite a workload after confirming the development of Death Stranding 2 and presenting a project in collaboration with Xbox, something that does not affect his relations with PlayStation at all, as they had to. sign up a few weeks ago. Kojima is also a very active Twitter user, where he does not hesitate to share his hobbies.

