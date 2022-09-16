Kojima surprises at the Tokyo Game Show with an enigmatic image of a possible new game

The creator hinted that games are not expected, but the hidden face of a woman appears with the phrase “Who am I?”.

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 is underway and the presence of Hideo Kojimawhich together with its team has prepared a stand at the fair where it offers a Tour VR apparently innocent. But, if you know the Japanese creative, you will quickly realize that nothing is a coincidence at Kojima Productions, especially knowing that they have several games in development.

And it is that the tour in virtual reality of the study has a mysterious image of a woman, specifically the silhouette of his face that is created with a light behind his head. On her face appears the phrase “Who I Am?”, OR “Who I am?” in Spanish. You can see it below and draw your own conclusions:

The image appears on the tour and on the Kojima Productions websiteIf we scan a QR code present in the Kojima Productions space at the fair, we will see that it takes us to a website with the same image, and Hideo Kojima himself fired speculation with a message on your official account Twitter in English where he appeared doing tests for the VR experience of the Tokyo Game Show. This caused many users to think of a possible virtual reality game from Kojima Productions, although days ago Hideo himself explained in an answer that they wouldn’t show any games and that it was simply a VR experience that they could not launch at the time due to the move.

To be attentive to whether Kojima Productions has something to announce during this year’s Tokyo Game Show, we recommend you take a look at all the schedules and conferences of the event. In fact, in less than an hour a special Xbox broadcast focused on the Japanese market begins that could leave us with the occasional relevant announcement.

