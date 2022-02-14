Kojima talks about Metal Gear and charges against Konami: “I was ridiculed by my colleagues and my company”

The Japanese creative has recalled that he received criticism for defining his game as “anti-war” or “anti-nuclear”.

Whether you’ve been immersed in video games for a long time or not, one of the first proper names you’ll probably recognize when you hear it is Hideo Kojima. The Japanese creative is an institution in the industry, as well as the author of recent titles such as Death Stranding or the famous Metal Gear saga, which we haven’t heard from for a while.

The industry told me I had to be kiddingHideo KojimaKojima abandonó Konami in 2015 and began his own journey in the sector with the creation of Kojima Productions, but he has never refused to talk about his past and continues to be very fond of Metal Gear y Metal Gear Solid. About them she has recently spoken in a series of messages on her official account Twitterpointing directly to the criticism he received at the time from the press, colleagues and Konami herself.

“Metal Gear Solid 1 was released in 1998. When I mentioned in an interview that it was a anti war and anti nuclear gamethe press laughed at me. I was ridiculed for my colleagues and for the company”, describes Kojima. The Japanese author has added that the entertainment industry told him that he had to be joking, because he could not be against war and nuclear weapons by making a game in which he was shot .

“24 years have passed since then. Tomorrow, when we enter the metaverse, unfortunately the undismantled nuclear weapons“, he continues. “Even the company and colleagues told me that the fight against war and nuclear was old-fashioned and unconvincing. It was the age of swords and magicof violence and struggle”, he expands in another message.

They told me fighting war was kind of old fashionedHideo KojimaAt another time, Hideo Kojima has also wanted to refer to the sequel to the original Metal Gear, stating that Konami told him that nuclear hijacking was unrealistic. For this reason he elaborated the story of OILIX, a microorganism that refines oil. In addition, he has commented that he asked a new member of the study to prepare the design that appears in the promotional material for the game. He told her to do it in 3D from the beginning and not on paper, which was difficult to achieve due to the cost of materials and the work that had to be done internally, since at that time there were no precedents of it.

Likewise, he did not want to stop naming another of the great protagonists who have accompanied him throughout his career: Yoji Shinkawa. The Japanese artist is known worldwide for being the character designer for Metal Gear and Zone of the Enders, and worked from home on the character design. REX de Metal Gear Solid. He was a producer at the time, so it was not a problem in this particular case.

What is new about Hideo Kojima is still unknown, although he himself has commented at the beginning of the year that has several projects in hand: A small, triple-A game with big production values. Meanwhile, and due to his love for movies and video games, he has launched a podcast in Japan in which he talks about both disciplines, inviting different people from the world of entertainment.

