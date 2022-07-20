Kojima talks about the preservation of video games and the differences with the cinema

The Japanese creative has insisted on the different situation experienced by both audiovisual media.

If you are followers of Hideo Kojima In any of their profiles on social networks you will know that it is common for them to leave a comment or publication that attracts the attention of their fans. For example, he recently unveiled a scrapped project that looked like Prime Video’s The Boys, but while he’s been talking about it lately, he’s had time to address a current industry concern.

The Japanese creative has addressed in a couple of messages shared on his official account of Twitter in English the problem of preserving video games and, although he has not gone into much of the matter, he did want to highlight the clear distinction between this industry and others such as cinema.

He hoped to create games that would last for 50 yearsHideo Kojima“When I entered the industry, it was in its infancy. Games were disposable toys. In this environment, hoped to create games that would last for 50 yearslike the classic movies,” says Kojima, who recently watched two of his Metal Gears go in and out of stores.

“However, unlike movies, software, hardware and the likes have a very short life,” he commented on another message later. “Even if the images and objects survive, they won’t be playable. Despite this, have survived as a meme“, concludes the Japanese.

During the Xbox and Bethesda event held this June, Hideo Kojima himself announced a new video game in which he is involved with Microsoft. We still don’t know much about him, not even his name or when we can expect him, but Kojima Productions He wanted to clarify that the relationship with PlayStation that they have worked on these years ago has not been broken for that reason.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hideo Kojima, Preservation of video games, Video game industry and Cinema and video games.