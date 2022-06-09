Kojima would be about to announce a horror game outside of Death Stranding 2

A well-known insider claims to have received images of this video game.

“A Hideo Kojima Game“This phrase is usually the introduction of works that, as we saw in the Metal Gear franchise or the most recent Death Stranding, come to leave a great mark on the memory of the players. Its developer, Kojima Productions, is already working on a sequel announced almost by accident, but it is possible that the iconic creative has other aces up his sleeve.

The game would star Margaret Qualley, who plays Mama in Death Stranding.We talk about those constant rumors that link Kojima with the development of a new horror game, something that fans have been asking for since a Silent Hills that, although canceled, managed to scare more than one player with its demo. Now we recover these speculations from the hand of Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider, who claims to have seen a trailer which has nothing to do with Death Stranding 2.

The leaker reportedly received an early trailer from a source who wishes to remain anonymous. According to her statements, these scenes show the actress Margaret Qualley, who plays Mama in Death Stranding, wearing a blue dress. Following this, the character would appear walking through dark corridors with a flashlight in hand, leading to a third-person game that, from Henderson’s perspective, could also be played in the first person.

The advance would end in a very clear way: a jumpscare accompanied by the words “A Hideo Kojima Game” and “OVERDOSE“, which would become the title of this enigmatic game.

According to the leaker, it is possible that this title will be officially presented during the Summer Game Fest, although it does not rule out that said announcement will take place during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. We have already told you about the dates, times and details of the next video game events, but we also want to remind you that Kojima and terror make such a combination. powerful that even Junji Ito wanted to work with the Japanese creative again.

