Kojima’s new Xbox game is big news, but Metal Gear author should control expectations

That Hideo Kojima is doing something completely new, in addition to his Death Stranding 2, is something I celebrate. But perhaps the announcement of this agreement could have been done in another way and, above all, without setting such high expectations.

A few weeks ago, Norman Reedus surprised us by escaping that statement confirming the development of a second part of Death Stranding. I said in my article about it that the debate was served, since there will be those who prefer to delve into the good ideas and the interesting philosophy behind Hideo Kojima’s latest work; and there will be those who prefer a completely new game.

Although I am attracted to both concepts, I will always choose the second. It doesn’t matter if it’s from Kojima, FromSoftware or any other studio, I will always prefer something new than a second part. I choose the box, even if I don’t know what’s inside and then it could be worse. Therefore, seeing Hideo Kojima at the Xbox conference, announcing that he is working on another project, something completely new and that seeks to explore the frontiers of the video game, makes me very happy. But (because with an announcement like the one Kojima made at the conference there always has to be some but) it was not the best way to do this kind of ads. Already accustomed to CG trailers, without a hint of gameplay, and even to the flaming logos floating on the screen and nothing else, the last frontier is already that of a developer talking to the camera and saying, without further ado, “I’m making a game” . It is not the first time we have seen it (remember that it already happened with Kojima himself and PlayStation in a video also one minute long) nor will it be the last.

Kojima’s name is understood to be associated with PlayStationx consolesAnd I can understand it. After all, it’s about Kojima and it’s about Xbox. Although it will not be the first time that we see a game by the Japanese creative on a Microsoft console, it is understood that Hideo Kojima’s name is historically associated with PlayStation consoles and, in the same way, Death Stranding was also forged with Sony support. So it is an event that Kojima signs a contract with Xbox and even more so in these times when it is not enough just with a famous name, well it is difficult to manage high budgets with ideas as risky as those offered by this author.

Therefore, the problem does not come with the announcement, in my opinion, but with Kojima’s own words: “It’s a completely new game that I’ve always wanted to make,” said the Japanese. “One that no one has ever experienced before. With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and changing industry trends, it has been possible to rise to the challenge to make this concept never seen before.”

For me, there are too many doubts in these statements. Starting with the way to describe this experience in such a revolutionary way. It inevitably reminds me of Peter Molyneux’s ability to sweeten his ads as something incredible never done before and that always ended up turning against him. Does this mean that Kojima is not capable of surprising? Not at all, if there is someone who has proven capable of bending the medium to his will to create novel experiences, it is Hideo Kojima. But I do think that, faced with a game that is probably still a draft in a text file, I think it’s best not to set your expectations so high. The phrase “Microsoft’s cloud technology” doesn’t help either, as many in the industry know and fear the famous “power of the cloud” slogan that accompanied much of the Xbox One campaign.

Do not have any doubt that I will be the first waiting and wishing for the new Hideo Kojima game. That even if it is a kojimada or a strange concept, even if it is not even a “usual video game” as sometimes seems to be glimpsed in his words, I will continue to encourage everyone who dares to expand the borders of the video game. I think it’s a reason for joy for all of us who see this industry as a means of expression in which not everything is said and done. But, perhaps, it would have been better not to plant expectations so early or put them, moreover, as high as Kojima’s words suggest. Nothing at all would have happened to have had this ad two years from now with something a little more concrete to teach.