Kojima’s Supposed Horror Game Didn’t Appear At Summer Game Fest, But This Wink Reinforces Rumors

According to Tom Henderson’s sources, Kojima Productions would be developing the Overdose title.

The Summer Game Fest has been celebrated, as usual, with a cloud of rumors that involve alleged projects of Hideo Kojima. This creative became a trend after spreading speculation that related it to a horror game called Overdose and, according to Tom Henderson’s sources, Kojima Productions would be behind its development.

Geoff Keighley introduced the Layers of Fear 3 trailer with the phrase ‘Take a dose of this’The journalist assumed an official presentation at the aforementioned Summer Game Fest, but we can already confirm that Kojima has not been dropped at the conference by Geoff Keighley. However, Henderson was quick to point out a small detail that could refer to all the rumors that have been created around the alleged Overdose. And, how could it be otherwise, the one who carries out this wink is Keighley himself.

At the conference, the well-known presenter introduces the Layers of Fear 3 trailer with the phrase “Take a ‘dose‘ of this” (“Get a dose of this”), and the journalist has not been slow to relate this mention to the hypothetical Overdose. After all, the Layers of Fear franchise is developed by Bloober Team, a study to which There were plenty of rumors pointing to a new Silent Hill, and Kojima has been connected to Konami’s iconic franchise with the canceled Silent Hills.

It’s a bit of a forced conclusion, but Henderson has stuck to this wink to keep his word around the trailer that, according to his statements, he was sent by a source close to the project. As for confirmed information, this creative is already preparing a sequel to Death Stranding and, although he has not provided specific details, he has several projects in hand and a radical title that will be released this very 2022.

