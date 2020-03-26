General News

Kolaigaran Tamil Movie Leaked By TamilRockers| Download Free HD Movie, Songs 300mb

March 26, 2020
2 Min Read

Kolaigaran Tamil Movie 2019 leaked On-line by TamilRockers

Then as soon as the Magamuni Tamil Movie was leaked, the TamilRockers group additionally leaked the auspicious Kolaigaran Tamil film.

Piracy trade has accomplished plenty of injury to Movie producer B.Pradeep. During which the group of TamilRockers has an enormous hand as a result of they’re the inspiration of this piracy world.

TamilRockers had began Kolaigaran movie ought to be leaked and uploaded on its web site earlier than launch so that individuals can not go to the cinema corridor and luxuriate in new films at house.

Kolaigaran film is directed by ‎ ‎ Andrew Louis, it’s a Tamil Thriller – Drama – Crime movie. Within the movie forged ‎ Arjun Sarja, Vijay Antony, Ashima Narwal, Nassar, Seetha, Bhagavathi Perumal, Gautham, Sathish, Sampath Ram carried out brilliantly, the movie is launched on 07 Jun 2019.

Within the story of Kolaigaran movie, DCP Karthikeyan (Arjun Sarja) seeks the assistance of IPS Prabhakaran (Vijay Antony) to resolve a homicide case.

Nonetheless, when Prabhakaran takes the blame, Karthikeyan is pressured to search out the reality that he’s not responsible, on which the movie’s story is predicated.

Kolaigaran Tamil film 2019 Star Solid

Kolaigaran (2019) 1 Hr 55 Min Thriller – Drama – Crime movie
Releasing on – ‎ 07 Jun 2019 Ranking: 7/ 10 from 2234 customers
Storyline: N/A Within the story of Kolaigaran movie, DCP Karthikeyan (Arjun Sarja) seeks the assistance of IPS Prabhakaran (Vijay Antony) to resolve a homicide case. Nonetheless, when Prabhakaran takes the blame, Karthikeyan is pressured to search out the reality that he’s not responsible, on which the movie’s story is predicated…………………
Director: Andrew Louis
Cinematographer: Mukesh
Creator: ‎ B.Pradeep
Actors: Arjun Sarja, Vijay Antony, Ashima Narwal, Nassar, Seetha, Bhagavathi Perumal, Gautham, Sathish, Sampath Ram
Music: Simon Ok. King
Author: ‎ ‎ Andrew Louis
Editor: Vivek Harshan

Kolaigaran (Tamil film) 2019 Movie Trailer

Newest Tamil Films Leaked By Tamilrockers Kolaigaran (film)

