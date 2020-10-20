Kolkata: 1.62 crore cash, gold jewelery and … recovered from a house in the STF raid

Cash / Jewelery Seized: STF raided a house on Park Street, Kolkata. According to news agency ANI, during this time, STF seized about 1.62 crore in cash, gold jewelery, 2 laptops and 2 smartphones. At the same time, during the inquiry, no satisfactory answer has been given to the STF regarding jewelry and cash from the members of the house. Kolkata Police has given information about this. Also Read – Kolkata Police demolishes platform before BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign

Rs 1.62 crores (approx) cash, gold jewelery, 2 laptops & 2 smartphones seized during a raid by STF at a house in Eliot Road, Park Street. No satisfactory answer could be provided by members of household regarding the presence of such cash / jewellery: Kolkata Police #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/XFHu5U2TrL

– ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

On the other hand, gold worth more than 33 lakh rupees was found hidden in petroleum jelly and hair gel near international flight passengers in Chennai on Sunday. Customs officials gave this information. According to a release issued by the Customs Department on Monday, the authorities stopped a resident of Andhra Pradesh from Kuwait on suspicion. During the search of his belongings, 16 sticks of gold were kept hidden in a small container of petroleum jelly.

The release said that 365 grams of gold was recovered during this period, which is worth 19.14 lakh rupees. In another case, a resident of Chennai from Dubai was stopped. During the search of his belongings, nine tubes of hair gels were found. She was found to be heavier than normal weight while examining tubes. When they were cut, they got a thick golden brown paste, which was suspected to be a gold paste. The release said that 270 grams of gold was seized, which is worth 14.16 lakh rupees.

(Input: ANI, language)