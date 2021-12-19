Kolkata Civic Polls 2021 LIVE: Vote casting for Kolkata Municipal Company elections is happening since morning, counting of votes shall be accomplished on twenty first,

Kolkata Civic Polls 2021: Vote casting for Kolkata Municipal Company elections is happening from 7 am these days. There are lengthy queues on the polling stations and persons are attaining their respective cubicles to vote after leaving their houses. In view of the vote casting, tight safety preparations had been restored in whole Kolkata and surrounding towns. There’s a strict police vigil outdoor the polling stations. Until now the vote casting is happening peacefully. There is not any information of any incident or incident from any place.Additionally Learn – West Bengal Bypoll Outcome: TMC’s giant victory goes to occur within the by-election, those that misplaced will now win

The query of the nostril has turn into a frame election for the BJP Additionally Learn – Bhabanipur bypolls: Calcutta HC refuses to stick, Bhawanipur bypolls shall be hung on thirtieth simplest, BJP shall be surprised and didi satisfied

Municipal elections have turn into a query of nostril for the BJP, for the reason that BJP was once not easy to carry the civic elections amidst the deployment of central forces and had approached the Prime Court docket to the Superb Court docket for this, however the celebration has been upset. So then again, the ruling celebration TMC has a problem to care for victory within the municipal elections. Additionally Learn – West Bengal By means of Election 2021: Votes shall be solid on September 30 for 3 seats, declared a public vacation

In line with the ideas, the aspect of TMC leader and Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking a look sturdy within the municipal elections. Even prior to this, the Trinamool Congress has gained the meeting elections and the TMC gained the entire 17 seats in Kolkata, whilst protecting its dominance within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as neatly. For that still it’s important to win the civic elections.

LIVE Updates…

Persons are attaining to vote at Govindpuri Number one Faculty, Ward No 93 of Kolkata since this morning.

The State Election Fee has appealed to the electorate to put on mask, and care for distance. It’s also obligatory for folks to apply the corona protocol all over vote casting.

Ward no. 56 – Non violent vote casting continues at Don Bosco Faculty and Provider Middle.

Ward no. There’s a queue for vote casting at 134 APJ Abdul Kalam English Medium Faculty.