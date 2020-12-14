Entertainment

Kolkata-Delhi Flight News: Bengal government approves direct daily flight between Kolkata-Delhi …

December 14, 2020
Kolkata-delhi Flight News: The Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal allowed the resumption of the direct daily flight service between Kolkata and Delhi. This information was given in an official statement. A daily statement issued by the state’s Information and Culture Department said, “Daily direct flights on the Kolkata-Delhi route are allowed with immediate effect.” Also Read – BJP will win in West Bengal and then Hindu Raj will be established: Pragya Thakur

Airport officials said that currently flights are available between Kolkata-Delhi three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In July, the state government banned direct flights from six metros with more Kovid-19 cases. These metros include New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

However, this ban was later relaxed and the government allowed flights from these cities three times a week.

