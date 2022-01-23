Kolkata: Lady molested in shifting native, sufferer did social media reside

A case of misbehavior with a girl has come to mild in Kolkata native teach. Right here a girl has accused a person of molestation. The girl gave details about this incident reside from her Fb. Allow us to inform you that the subject is of when the girl had boarded the native from Dum Dum station.Additionally Learn – Indian Railways: Do not be concerned in the event you lose your baggage all over the adventure, ‘Challenge Amanat’ will mean you can, best this paintings must be finished…

The girl mentioned on Fb Reside that she used to be passing thru Dum Dum all over the night time. Then an individual began hard cash from him and began looking to do incorrect issues. In this, the girl made it live to tell the tale her social media. The criticism of this subject has been made to the GRP of Sealdah Department.

In keeping with the criticism, the GRP and RPF arrested the 32-year-old guy on Saturday night. The accused is a resident of Rahara in 24 Parganas. Please inform that the sufferer girl is a tattoo artist. The girl recorded the individual's motion on her telephone and shared it. At the foundation of the video, the Railway Police has arrested the accused.