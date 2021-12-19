Kolkata Nagar Nigam Election: KMC elections finished, 72 folks arrested

Kolkata: No less than 72 folks had been arrested for disrupting legislation and order all over Kolkata Municipal Company elections. A senior police officer mentioned that an individual used to be arrested for allegedly throwing a bomb in Sealdah house. 3 electorate had been injured within the bomb pelting incident, out of which one particular person is in essential situation.Additionally Learn – Omicron in 11 states of the rustic, determine is 138, WHO warns – circumstances double in a single and a part to a few days

Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Shubhankar Sinha Sarkar mentioned, "Thus far 72 folks had been arrested for stressful legislation and order all over the continued civic polls within the town. One particular person has been arrested for throwing bombs. Others concerned within the incident had been recognized and they're going to even be arrested quickly.

In Ward No. 36, country-made bombs had been hurled in entrance of Taki Faculty, by which 3 electorate of the world had been injured. A lot of police forces had been deployed within the house and the State Election Fee has sought a record from the police on this subject. The federal government mentioned that 4 folks had been arrested in reference to a combat between two applicants on Hare Side road. "At this time, polling is happening peacefully there," he mentioned. Then again, the respectable pushed aside experiences of a policeman being injured.