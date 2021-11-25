Kolkata Nagar Nigam Election: Kolkata native frame elections introduced, BJP reaches court docket

Kolkata Nagar Nigam Election: Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) advised the Calcutta Prime Court docket that the State Election Fee had ordered the Kolkata Municipal Company (Kolkata Nagar Nigam) He has introduced the election time table for the elections to the state govt, whilst his plea for containing the elections to all of the native our bodies of West Bengal at the identical day is being heard within the court docket.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: What number of seats BJP will win in Uttarakhand elections, birthday celebration leaders themselves advised

Leader Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice R. Bhardwaj directed the suggest for the petitioner and West Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee to report his court cases within the type of a testimony. The bench stated that the subject might be heard on Monday simplest, as has already been determined.

The BJP's suggest stated that in spite of its petition pending within the Prime Court docket, the election for Kolkata Municipal Company used to be introduced on December 19. The State Election Fee has introduced the date of Kolkata Municipal Company election through solving the election time table at the foundation of the notification of the state govt. The BJP claims that it's like ignoring the case pending within the court docket. The primary listening to of the case on this regard happened on November 16. The bench had stated on Wednesday that it could listen the BJP's plea on November 29.