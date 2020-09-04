Kolkata Police demolishes platform before BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ campaign

Kolkata: Two people have been arrested for making a temporary podium (stage) in front of an office of the state government in South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal. This incident is on Thursday night. Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were busy in setting up a platform for their protest rally outside the sub-divisional office in the restricted area. The state unit of the BJP was scheduled to organize a ‘Save Democracy’ campaign on Friday to protest against the growing atrocities in the state government led by Mamta Banerjee. Also Read – People of Madhya Pradesh watched Kamal Nath’s 15-month show, which show will do now ?: Scindia

However, according to sources, the local police, after going there late on Thursday night, dropped the platform on the grounds of violating the guidelines in the Kovid-19 epidemic. In such a situation, the BJP's state unit is staging protests and protests in every block of districts on Friday.

State BJP Vice President Ritesh Tiwari had said on Thursday, "Protest program will start at 11 am in all districts. In Kolkata, it will start at 12 noon. There have been many incidents where Mamta Banerjee's police is trying to stop our workers from participating in the demonstrations. They have also demolished some of our set up in the districts. "