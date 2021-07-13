Kolkata Police’s giant declare – 15 terrorists of Bangladeshi group have entered India, unfold in lots of portions of the rustic

Kolkata: No less than 15 terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have entered the border of West Bengal from the neighboring nation because the starting of this yr and 10 of them have migrated to other portions of India together with Jammu and Kashmir. An officer of the Particular Activity Pressure (STF) of Kolkata Police gave this knowledge on Monday.Additionally Learn – Large BJP leaders had been heading in the right direction of terrorists, 4 suspects had been arrested from Kanpur

Consistent with an STF reputable, the remainder 5 out of 15 terrorists stayed in West Bengal, out of which 3 terrorists of Bangladeshi starting place had been arrested on Sunday from Haridevpur house of ​​South Kolkata. Additionally Learn – 2 Al Qaeda terrorists arrested from Lucknow, ATS recovered force cooker bomb

The STF officer mentioned that all over interrogation of the 3 terrorists, it was once discovered that 10 suspected terrorists of JMB have long past to other portions of Odisha, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir. The STF is on the lookout for Sheikh Saqeel and Salim Munshi of JMB found in Bengal. The arrested JMB terrorists were recognized as Naziur Rehman, Rabiul Islam and Sabir, all of whom used to promote culmination and mosquito nets for a residing. Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: 11 govt staff sacked for operating with terrorist organizations, together with two sons of Syed Salahuddin