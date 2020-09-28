Komaid-19 infected Uma Bharti admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, condition stable

Dehradun: AIIMS admitted to Rishikesh on Monday after confirmation of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Kovid-19. She herself reached AIIMS Rishikesh around 7.00 pm and the hospital administration admitted her. Madhur Uniyal, in charge of Kovid affairs of AIIMS Rishikesh, said that the situation of Uma Bharti is still stable. Also Read – Worms found in bed of Kovid-19 patient lying in Kerala, order for investigation

On Saturday late night, Uma himself had given information about getting infected by tweeting himself. Bharti had told that she herself is living separately in a place between Rishikesh and Haridwar. He also asked all the people in contact with him to get Corona virus infection tested and take precautions.

In her tweet, Uma had said, 'I am putting it to your notice that I called the team for corona test today (Saturday) on the last day of the end of my mountain trip, urging the administration because I have a mild fever for three days. Was I have followed all the rules related to Kovid in the Himalayas, yet I am still Corona positive.