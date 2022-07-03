Konami and eFootball announce an agreement with Inter Milan that will go beyond licenses

The Japanese company announced this week that it was also renewing its association with Bayern.

The license battle in soccer games has been between us for a long time, and with eFootball 2022 Konami he seems to want to secure some deals for the future. This same week they have confirmed that they extend their collaboration with Bayern Munich, and a few hours ago another news has jumped.

On this occasion, the Japanese company has announced that has reached a agreement with Inter Milan, one of the most famous Italian football clubs in the world. The extension of this license has not been detailed, although they have confirmed that it is a collaboration long-term.

In this way, eFootball becomes a global partner of Inter not only in everything that has to do with the license in the video game (shield, kits, names, faces, stadium…), but it will also be a sponsor on the back of the training kit and a partner of the club’s Youth Development Center Italian.

Meanwhile, Konami continues to update the free to play by premiering seasons and bringing more and more content to a player base that is growing. To encourage the arrival of new users, these days they are carrying out a promotion with which they give away eFootball coins every day that we connect to the game.

