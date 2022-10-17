Konami announces a Silent Hill broadcast for this week with “the latest news from the saga”

Konami has launched a new Silent Hill website with a date fans of the horror franchise will want to mark their calendars: next Wednesday. October 19, 2022, at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

The website was announced alongside a tweet that reads, “In your restless dreams, do you see that city? The latest updates to the SILENT HILL saga will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL broadcast on Wednesday, October 19 at 11:00 p.m. “.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

Although it is not a 100% confirmation, It’s awesomewho has played a big role in Silent Hill’s past and was the art director for games like Silent Hill 2, could be involved in the future of the sagaas has retweeted the ad.

Silent Hill has been quiet for some time, but rumors and reports have been swirling around the possibility of a comeback. Recently, the director of the Silent Hill movie, Christophe Gans, has stated that “several” games in the franchise are in development.

This hint joins an unannounced Silent Hill game called The Short Message that has been rated in South Korea, leaked images of an alleged Silent Hill project, and the rumor that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill remake. Hill 2.

At the official level, it is unknown what announcements will be made at this event.