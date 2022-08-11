Konami Announces Multi-Year Agreement for eFootball with the French Football Federation

The partnership will include commercial, image and activation rights, with Konami being the official sponsor.

More and more users are giving eFootball 2022 a chance, the Konami’s free-to-play soccer game that had a resounding launch last year but that, based on updates and improvements, has managed to offer a far superior experience to what we knew in its early days.

To continue building the future of eFootball over the years, the Japanese company is negotiating with different players in the world of football. Today, August 11, 2022, Konami has announced an agreement with the French Football Federationrepresenting the current world champions.

Elements will be incorporated into and out of eFootballFrom the company they tell us that it is a multi-year agreement that will incorporate a variety of elements inside and outside the saga. The association will include commercial, image and activation rightsKonami becoming the official sponsor of the French national team, as well as integrating into esports events.

Beyond verifying that the national players have received an official scan to be recreated, they do not detail what changes we will see in the game as a result of this association, but it will surely be reflected immediately in the promotional images and menus.

“At Konami we are ambitious in the desire to grow our network of partners and reach a global soccer-loving audience. Partnering with the national federation of a passionate footballing country like France is incredible, adding to this the fact that they are a team with such a significant footballing history and prestige, something very important to us.” Naoki MoritaEuropean President of Konami Digital Entertainment.

This agreement joins some of those announced during the last month and a half, when we learned that Bayern Munich has extended its collaboration with eFootball and it has also been confirmed that one of the great Italian teams, Inter Milan, has long-term association with Konami’s sports franchise.

