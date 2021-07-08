Konami breaks its collaborations with the participant Antoine Griezmann after a racist scandal: “discrimination of any sort is unacceptable”

Closing month, the footballer Antoine Griezmann (Fútbol Membership Barcelona) used to be named an envoy for the preferred Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise, which contains the online game collection, anime and the cardboard recreation. Alternatively, the identify has been short-lived: After accusations of racism, Konami has deserted any method to collaborate with him.

Web does no longer omit. In a video from 2019, we will be able to pay attention Griezmann along with his teammate, Ousmane Dembele, taunting Asian resort body of workers whilst they have been seeking to repair an issue of their room. Following the video and the next reactions in opposition to the 2 gamers, Konami has made the verdict to finish its affiliation with Griezmann.

In a remark posted on Konami’s web page, the corporate mentioned the next: “Konami Virtual Leisure believes, as is the philosophy of recreation, that discrimination of any sort is unacceptable. We up to now introduced Antoine Griezmann as our Yu-Gi-Oh! Content material ambassador, then again, in mild of new occasions, we’ve made up our minds to cancel the contract. Relating to our eFootball PES franchise, we will be able to ask FC Barcelona as an related membership to provide an explanation for the main points of this situation and its long run movements“.

Griezmann replied to the video in a Tweet, mentioning the next: “I’ve at all times been totally in opposition to all kinds of discrimination. In contemporary days, some folks have sought after to color me as any individual that It’s not that i am. I firmly reject the accusations which have been made in opposition to me and am sorry if I’ve angry any of my Eastern pals.”

However, Dembele additionally replied to the video on Instagram: “Hi everybody, all over those ultimate days, a personal video courting from 2019 has been circulating on social networks. All of it came about in Japan. It might have taken position anyplace on this planet and would have used the similar expression. Due to this fact, I used to be no longer addressing any neighborhood. I merely used this sort of expression with my pals, without reference to their foundation“.

The location is extra difficult if conceivable as a result of Konami is accountable for the soccer recreation franchise Professional Evolution Football, and subsequently maintains relationships with quite a lot of soccer golf equipment around the globe. It continues to be noticed if the 2 gamers will obtain every other consequences for his or her movements.