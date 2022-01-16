Konami debuts at NFTs selling its Castlevania works for more than $160,000

The piece based on Dracula’s Castle from the original Castlevania was the highest priced piece in the series.

Konami has already carried out your first NFT auction, and he has done it in style. A couple of weeks ago we learned that the Japanese company would enter the crypto art market in connection with the castlevania 35th anniversary. The collection of works was baptized Konami Memorial NFT and has been made up of 14 pieces from the Castlevania series.

The auction has been carried out today, and as VGC has shared, it has been settled with sales of $162,000. The entire collection has been sold through the OpenSea platform, with an average value of about $12,000 per piece. The work that has managed to reach the highest price has been one based on the original castlevania map, having reached the $26,539.

Dracula’s Castle map has sold for $26,539Among the rest of the sales, it stands out a three minute video of several Castlevania games that has reached the $17,500 and a work based on Circle of the Moon, which has surpassed the $17,000. The platform that has auctioned the works will pocket a commission of 2.5% for each transaction, leaving a profit for Konami in its debut of more than 157,000 dollars.

Casltevania Memorial NFT is only the first of the projects that Konami has planned with the NFT and after its success, we shouldn’t be surprised if it comes back with new auctions. As we have been seeing, Konami is not the only one with interests in this market, just today we were made aware of SEGA’s new trademarks for its NFT line. As for games, Konami added to its anniversary the wonderful compilation of titles from the Castlevania series for Game Boy Advance with the Castlevania Advance Collection.

