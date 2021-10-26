Konami indicators a brand new bankruptcy within the disastrous release of eFootball, and delays the long-awaited patch to mend the sport

After the calamitous release of eFootball, Konami promised a patch, comparable to model 0.9.1, to mend lots of the issues reported through avid gamers. Sadly, that answer now it is behind schedule till the start of November.

Initially scheduled for October 28, Konami has introduced and Twitter that the patch and its corresponding corrections won’t arrive till a date but to be made up our minds, early subsequent November.

The tweet says: “We want to tell all customers that we’ve got made up our minds to lengthen the discharge of model 0.9.1 till the start of November. We additionally wish to sincerely say sorry for the lengthen and inconvenience. We are hoping that the extra time will let us be sure that the enjoy improves. for all our customers. We can announce the date and main points of the corrections once they’re showed. In the meantime, cWe can proceed operating to enhance the sport and we sit up for operating with you and eFootball 2022.”.

The discharge model of eFootball, which Konami had marketed as necessarily a demo of the sport to come back, he introduced himself with a lot of issues, which come with system defects, deficient synthetic intelligence and a few wildly misguided gamer fashions.

In our impressions of the sport we already discussed that eFootball 2022 isn’t a worthy successor to PES. It’s obvious that there may be nonetheless a protracted strategy to cross, and we will be able to have to peer what actually occurs with this replace, in addition to with the overall model of the sport, however for now the whole thing turns out to suggest that Konami won’t have it simple.

Then again, we remind you that eFootball is an entire rebrand of the long-lived Professional Evolution Football saga. Principally, the distribution type has been modified, because the franchise has modified to a loose to play type. If you wish to have extra details about the identify roadmap, you’ll be able to learn this text.