Konami registers Pro Powerful Soccer, but it is not a rebranding of eFootball and PES

In the last days Konami has registered the Pro Powerful Soccer trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, as well as its equivalent in Australia. Such a move can make more than one think of a possible rebranding for eFootball that leaves behind the disastrous launch of the soccer simulator. Is it so? Not at all, apparently it is related to another video game of the firm.

For more than 25 years, Konami has distributed Jikkyo Powerful Pro Yakyu, known in the West as Powerful Pro Baseball, offering users a fun baseball proposal with big-headed characters capable of dominating the top sales in Japan. Now the publishers of Silent Hill and Metal Gear would be looking to export their football version, Pro Powerful Soccer, to Europe and other regions.

After starring in one of the most criticized premieres, being valued on Steam as the worst rated video game in history, the Konami team decided to delay its version 1.0 until this spring. However, the image left by the firm in the fall can make a possible renaming of the brand credible, or perhaps a step back and recover the distinctive Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), synonymous with soccer and fun for millions of players throughout the world. various generations of consoles.

Be that as it may, if nothing changes, it seems that very soon we will have news of what wants to be a new era in Konami’s football simulation franchise. Meanwhile, you can read the eFootball analysis on the 3DJuegos pages, as well as the impressions with a more advanced version of the sports video game.

