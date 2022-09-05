Konami registers the Suikoden saga again on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show 2022

The Japanese company announced a few days ago the return of a much-loved franchise.

Konami already said a few days ago that it will present a saga much loved by fans at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Users fantasized about the return of Silent Hill, Castlevania or Metal Gear, but the VGC medium has already said that it was not any of those titles. Now it turns out that Konami has renewed the brand of the Suikoden franchise when there are less than 2 weeks left before the event starts.

Konami has recently registered the trademark for the Suidoken saga, according to the WIPO IP Portal. This has given rise to the suspicious users of his return in the form of a new video game or based on remasters. One of the last videogames in the saga arrived on the mythical PlayStation 2. This is Suikoden V, a role-playing title that we have analyzed at 3DJuegos and that we cataloged in its day as “Very Good”. In addition, according to Gematsu magazine, voice actor Yuki Kaji will present it.

Although it is not a legendary saga like the ones we have mentioned before, it is a franchise much loved by fans due to its RPG mechanics, among which the possibility of choosing a lots of characters. Another saga that bears a great resemblance to Suikoden is the one they nickname as their spiritual successor i.e. Eiyuden Chronicle.

Action RPG Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising was released in May this year. We were able to test it before it hit the market, and it also has another game from the same franchise dated for 2023. This is Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. of this title swept Kickstarter and celebrated announcing the game.

More about: Konami, Tokyo Game Show 2022 and Suidoken.