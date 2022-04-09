Konami talks about the reasons for the failure of eFootball 2022 and claims to take criticism very seriously

The veteran soccer franchise is preparing version 1.0 of the new PES for next April 14.

We all remember the disastrous launch of the new eFootball 2022, the latest installment of PES, Konami’s veteran football franchise, which adopted the free to play model in an ambitious project that was far from successful. The result was one of the worst rated games in history and the promise of improvements for the future.

Engine change, adaptation to the next-gen and impossible deadlinesThe time has come and eFootball 2022 already has a date for its version 1.0, presented alongside extensive gameplay. Konami has quoted us for the next april 14 to receive the update that promises to fix some problems that the company has pointed out in a statement shared by VGC. The game’s lack of polish, and its consequent problems, would have been due to multiple factors, including the transition to the new engine and compatibility with next generation consolesas explained by the company’s spokesman.

The change to modelo free to play Y the deadlines for eFootball 2022 they would have also played a determining role. “The game received harsh criticism for its quality. However, since eFootball launched in September, we have prioritized improvements and fixes based on the feedback and feedback we received,” explained Konami.

Konami had ‘a strong desire’ to release the game as soon as possible“We are taking opinions very seriously from our players,” Konami noted, “we will continue to work on improvements to the game and, as always, we greatly appreciate the valuable feedback from players.” On the state in which the game arrived in September, Konami’s spokesperson confessed that the company hada strong desire” to launch the game as soon as possible. If you want to know more about the eFootball update, remember that in 3DJuegos we tell you if this version 1.0.0. is finally up to the legacy of PES.

