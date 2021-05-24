Konami unearths clues about plans to surrender their IPs

No longer a unmarried month has handed since we advised you that Konami works at “a number of key initiatives” that, alternatively, might not be noticed or recognized at E3 2021. And lately, it was once the Eastern corporate itself that has given very attention-grabbing clues about those long term video games.

Has been the corporate manufacturer, Shin Murato, the person who has urged that his long term plans may undergo outsource to different firms to increase video games in their IPs. One thing that, finally, has been rumored for a very long time. Would it not imply that sagas como Silent Hill, Steel Equipment Forged o Castlevania may they arrive again? Certainly, this is an increasingly more actual chance.

As Gamingbolt highlights, the guidelines has come thru an interview that Murato has performed for the Eastern medium JPGames. On this, the manufacturer has showed that shall we see extra collaborations very similar to the one who took place with unbiased developer GuruGuru (for the release of the sport Getsufumaden: Timeless Moon).

As well as, he has presented this resolution when requested if Konami I’d use that machine once more to get again a few of your idle IPs someday. And despite the fact that nowadays we should not have extra authentic data, probably the most robust rumors (and which coincide with this concept) They communicate in regards to the go back of Steel Equipment Forged and Silent Hill. Perhaps even with a couple of sport.

Then you’ll learn the whole statements de Murato: