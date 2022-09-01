Konami will announce a new game from a franchise “beloved around the world” during the Tokyo Game Show

The event will be held from September 15 to 18 and will include the participation of other companies such as Capcom or Xbox.

With Gamescom 2022 over, the gaming community turns its attention to one of the biggest events of September: the Tokyo Game Show. We already know the participation of developers such as Capcom or Xbox, as well as the general characteristics of their presentations, but now we know more details about the conferences of Konami. Because, beyond delving into games like eFootball or Super Bomberman R 2, it seems that the Japanese company is also preparing a big surprise.

Several sources rule out an announcement related to Castlevania, Silent Hill or Metal Gear SolidThis is how we see it in the Konami calendar for the Tokyo Game Show, where the various conferences that will take place during the event are indicated and, continuing with the thread of the news, a most exciting message is left: “The actor from voice Yuji Kaji will be invited to represent the fans of a franchise that is loved around the worldon stage of the announcement of a new Konami title“.

Yuji Kaji has participated as a voice actor in a good handful of video games, which includes some installments of the saga Final Fantasy. However, this does not mean that the new Konami game is related to any franchise in which this professional has worked. Be that as it may, we will not have to wait long to find out the outcome of the mystery, since the company plans to reveal its project next 16 of September.

¿Remakes de Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 y 3?

At this point in the text, it is possible that many players begin to theorize about some sagas that may return from Konami’s hand during the Tokyo Game Show. However, VGC sources rule out an announcement about Castlevania, Silent Hill or Metal Gear Solid, so we can cross multiple options off the list.

Although this last fact will cool the illusion of many players, it should be remembered that VGC also spoke of the supposed return of Metal Gear Solid through a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, something that could be corroborated with its own sources. We still don’t have more information about this rumored project, but the media is confident that the Tokyo Game Show conferences will drop the possibility before presenting the game in a larger event such as a PlayStation State of Play or The Game Awards in December. .

One of the most widespread rumors speaks of a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3And this is not the only information we have heard about hypothetical projects in the Metal Gear Solid franchise, as ResetEra user Dusk Golem claims that Konami is preparing remakes of Metal Gear Solid 1, 2 and 3 for all platforms. According to his information, these games could be purchased separately or in a collection that would include the MSX versions of Metal Gear 1 and 2.

In his publication, Dusk Golem assures that these projects have been confirmed by more than one reliable source, although he did not want to talk about it until one of the VGC journalists leaked the information with the news of the new Konami game. As expected, the Japanese company has not issued any statement on this rumor, so we should take with a grain of salt any allusion to a remake of the Metal Gear Solid franchise.

Focusing exclusively on what we will see during the Tokyo Game Show, it should be remembered that the event will feature a conference dedicated to virtual reality in which renowned companies such as Kojima Productions, Capcom, Square Enix and more. On the other hand, it seems that the festival will also make room for the demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the new from the authors of Nioh.

More about: Konami and Tokyo Game Show 2022.