Konami will make new video games with the creators of The Medium, with Silent Hill as a imaginable nice protagonist

Wonder with the settlement simply showed by way of Konami, which will sign up for forces with the advance studio Bloober Workforce for the introduction of latest video video games and new installments of its sagas. In keeping with the ideas supplied by way of VGC, one in every of them can be a brand new installment of Silent Hill.

Bloober Workforce is still an unbiased studio and Konami has no longer bought your rights. It’s not a motion very similar to the person who Sony starred on this week with Housemarque, however it’s about a strategic alliance by way of each corporations. It must even be famous that the corporate has emphasised that the learn about will increase new IPs but additionally new deliveries of its most renowned franchises.

Subsequently the affiliation with Silent Hill could be very easy: the newest video games from Bloober Workforce, together with The Medium, belong to the horror style, so it will be standard for Konami to make a decision to position within the palms of those creators the advance of a supply that has been stopped for a few years. Some rumors from the previous had already related the studio with the imaginable introduction of a brand new installment of Silent Hill.

This might additionally finish the rumors that Blue Field Studios and its now well-known Deserted are positioned as a brand new installment within the Silent Hill saga, the place even Hideo Kojima himself may well be concerned. Even if different assets additionally declare that something does no longer invalidate the opposite: Konami will have transferred the rights to the franchise to some other exterior studio to make some other separate sport as neatly.

Konami does not prevent and this may not be the one transfer

The Eastern corporate, along with saying this partnership with Bloober Workforce, has additionally ensured that proceed to discover the marketplace for new and possible offers of the similar taste.

These days, on the respectable stage, we have no idea which would be the first Bloober Workforce online game on this new settlement with Konami, even if some knowledge already issues to that new and long-awaited installment of Silent Hill.