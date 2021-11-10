Konami withdraws a number of Steel Tools Forged video games from virtual sale till sure licenses will also be renewed

Konami has introduced that has briefly withdrawn the sale of more than a few variations of Steel Tools Forged 2 and Steel Tools Forged 3 from virtual shops. This withdrawal, in idea brief, is since the corporate must renew the licenses of a few historic archive sequences which can be used within the video games.

“We’re recently running at the renewal of the licenses of sure archive sequences used within the recreation, so we have now made the brief choice to start to droop the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all of the merchandise that come with those video games in virtual storefronts international as of November 8, 2021“defined a put up at the Konami web site.

All merchandise got rid of from shops because of this reality are as follows:

Steel Tools Forged 2 Sons of Liberty HD Version en PS3 y PS Vita

Steel Tools Forged 3 Snake Eater HD Version en PS3 y PS Vita

Steel Tools Forged HD Version en PS3

Steel Tools Forged HD Assortment en PS Vita y PS Now

Steel Tools Forged HD Version: 2 & 3 en Xbox 360

Steel Tools Forged Snake Eater three-D en Nintendo 3DS

Steel Tools Forged 2 Substance en GOG.com

Steel Tools Forged 2 HD para SHIELD TV en Nvidia Protect

Steel Tools Forged 3 HD para SHIELD TV en Nvidia Protect

“We sincerely ask in your persistence and figuring out as we paintings to make those merchandise in the stores once more.“, concludes the message. No closing date or finish date has been given for the video games to be on sale once more.

In different contemporary information associated with the Steel Tools franchise, the Steel Tools Forged V servers are going to be close down at the PS3 and Xbox 360 variations. The DLC will not be to be had as of November 30, and the full shutdown will happen. subsequent 12 months.

Since Konami isn’t publicly running on a Steel Tools Forged recreation, rumors a couple of conceivable remake of one of the vital vintage video games has skyrocketed in contemporary months. The final one was once speaking a couple of conceivable remake of Steel Tools Forged 3: Snake Eater.