Konami would already be operating on a brand new Castlevania in addition to an overly sudden remake, and those will be the corporate’s long run plans

Even if the previous day it made the inside track for the crashed release of eFootball, Konami may brighten the day for plenty of fanatics as of late. Or a minimum of they might the imaginable long run plans of the corporate, which were published via a fascinating and in-depth record. Consistent with this, we now have discovered that the corporate could be keen to go back to the elite in online game construction.

Moreover, the record finds that one in all his first tasks to succeed in this is able to be a brand new Castlevania. This, by way of the way in which, could be a type of reimagining the franchise. As though that weren’t sufficient, different imaginable tasks of the corporate have additionally been exposed. Stay studying and we will be able to let you know the whole thing.

Some context for those Konami tasks – be expecting these kinds of plans to be unveiled 2022

– Konami needs to go back to top rate console sport construction

– Konami is open to paintings with exterior companions

– you’re going to see the brand new Castlevania sport first it seems that – Nibel (@Nibellion) October 1, 2021

The record, which has been echoed @Nibellion, has been printed by way of the VGC medium. Consistent with them, the ideas comes from “Editorial resources who spoke to VGC anonymously, as a result of they didn’t have permission to speak about their tasks publicly.”. After all, they declare that Castlevania would now not handiest be the primary in their upcoming in-house advanced video games, but in addition Konami Japan would already be operating on it, however with the give a boost to of exterior studios locales.

Then again, and in spite of rumors that Bluepoint was once operating on a remake de Steel Equipment Cast, the ones resources have informed VGC that who’s dealing with this saga now, is an exterior studio primarily based in China. And essentially the most unexpected factor is that it will now not be a remake of the PS1 sport, sino de Steel Equipment Cast 3: Snake Eater. After all, the record additionally mentions that Konami intends to unlock remasters of the unique Steel Equipment Cast video games for contemporary consoles. And that might occur prior to the arriving of that greater mission.

In spite of everything, it’s stated that Konami has a number of Silent Hills in construction. In addition to that those tasks correspond to a number of exterior construction research (that consistent with a prior record by way of VGC). As they now remark, some of the tasks was once outsourced to a outstanding Jap developer firstly of this yr.

When would we all know these kind of long run plans from Konami? Consistent with the medium, it is going to be in the principle 2022 occasions. So long as the pandemic permits it, in fact. Recall that, previously E3, the corporate was once absent, however promised to discuss quite a lot of tasks someday.