Konda Polam Film (2021): Forged | Teaser | Songs | First Glance | Liberate Date

Konda Polam is essentially the most awaited journey drama from the course of Krish Jagarlamudi and bankrolled via Y.Rajeev Reddy, J.Sai babu beneath the First Body Entertainments Banner. The film is tailored from the similar novel identify authored via Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy. It options Uppena popularity Panja Vaisshnav Tej within the lead function at the side of Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Chand, and others in distinguished roles. The mythical song director MM Keeravani compose the thundering song sounds and background rankings for the movie. The tale of the film is touted to be the shepherd neighborhood within the hills protects and safeguard from exterior disturbances. The makers of the film introduced that the film shall be launched on October 08, in wholesome theatres.

Konda Polam Film Main points

Director Krish Jagarlamudi Manufacturer Y.Rajeev Reddy, J.Sai babu Scriptwriter Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy Style Journey drama Forged Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, and extra Cinematographer Gnana Shekar v.s Editor Shravan Katikaneni Song M.M.Keeravaani Manufacturing Corporate First Body Entertainments Liberate date October 08, 2021 Language Telugu

Konda Polam Film Forged

Right here’s your complete solid checklist of Konda Polam film,

Panja Vaisshnav Tej as Kataru Ravindra Yadav

Rakul Preet Singh

Sai Chand

Kota Srinivas Rao

Nasser

Annapurna

Hema

Anthony

Ravi Prakash

Mahesh Vitta

Racha Ravi

Anand Vihari.

Konda Polam Film Teaser and Trailer

Right here’s the identify and primary glance glimpse from Konda Polam Film,

Konda Polam First Glance

Take a look at the epic poster from Konda Polam film that includes Panja Vaisshnav Tej,

Konda Polam Film Songs

