Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unlock Date, Poster

Koogle Kuttapa is a Tamil language film. The film free up date is 8 April 2022. It contains Losliya Mariyanesan, Yogi Babu within the forged. That is the remake of the Android Kunjappan Model 5.25 film.

Tale

The plot revolves round a scientist and his father. He joins a overseas corporate and brings a robotic for his father. His father enjoys the corporate of the product. Issues take a flip as he develops a bond with it.

Koogle Kuttapa Forged

Director: Sabari

Style: Comedy, Drama, Journey

Language: Tamil

Unlock Date: 8 April 2022

Trailer

But to be launched