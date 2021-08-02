Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Koogle Kuttapan is a Tamil remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Android Kunjappan. Directed by way of Sabari, the film stars Bigg Boss Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar, R Parthiban, Yogi Babu, and Prankster Rahul throughout the essential characters. The primary glance poster of Koogle Kuttapa movie used to be introduced by way of actor Suriya Sivakumar.
Koogle Kuttapan Film Complete Main points
Take a look at the entire details of Koogle Kuttapa Tamil movie 2021,
|Director
|Sabari – Saravanan
|Manufacturer
|KS Ravikumar
|Streaming OTT Platform
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Style
|Comedy Drama
|Tale
|Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
|Starring
|Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar
|Tune
|Ghibran
|Cinematographer
|Ravi
|Editor
|Praveen Antony
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Kallal World Leisure
|Unencumber date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
Koogle Kuttapan Film Forged
Here’s principal solid report of upcoming Tamil movie Google Kuttapa,
Koogle Kuttapan Film Trailer
Dharshan Losliya Koogle Kuttapan movie trailer may also be up-to-the-minute temporarily.
