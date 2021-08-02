Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Koogle Kuttapan is a Tamil remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Android Kunjappan. Directed by way of Sabari, the film stars Bigg Boss Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar, R Parthiban, Yogi Babu, and Prankster Rahul throughout the essential characters. The primary glance poster of Koogle Kuttapa movie used to be introduced by way of actor Suriya Sivakumar.

Koogle Kuttapan Film Complete Main points

Take a look at the entire details of Koogle Kuttapa Tamil movie 2021,

Director Sabari – Saravanan
Manufacturer KS Ravikumar
Streaming OTT Platform But to be up-to-the-minute
Style Comedy Drama
Tale Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Starring Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar
Tune Ghibran
Cinematographer Ravi
Editor Praveen Antony
Manufacturing Corporate Kallal World Leisure
Unencumber date 2021
Language Tamil

Koogle Kuttapan Film Forged

Here’s principal solid report of upcoming Tamil movie Google Kuttapa,

Koogle Kuttapan Film Trailer

Dharshan Losliya Koogle Kuttapan movie trailer may also be up-to-the-minute temporarily.

