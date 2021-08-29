Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Koogle Kuttapan is a Tamil remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Android Kunjappan. Directed via Sabari, the movie stars Bigg Boss Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar, R Parthiban, Yogi Babu, and Prankster Rahul because the vital characters. The primary glance poster of the Koogle Kuttapa film used to be launched via actor Suriya Sivakumar. Koogle Kuttapa teaser video will likely be launched via actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Koogle Kuttapan Film Complete Main points

Take a look at the entire main points of Koogle Kuttapa Tamil film 2021,

Director Sabari – Saravanan
Manufacturer KS Ravikumar
Streaming OTT Platform But to be up to date
Style Comedy Drama
Tale Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Starring Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar
Tune Ghibran
Cinematographer Ravi
Editor Praveen Antony
Manufacturing Corporate Kallal World Leisure
Free up date 2021
Language Tamil

Koogle Kuttapan Film Solid

This is the primary solid listing of the approaching Tamil film Google Kuttapa,

  • Tharshan
  • Losliya
  • KS Ravikumar
  • R Parthiban
  • Yogi Babu
  • Prankster Rahul

Koogle Kuttapan Film First Glance Poster

Right here’s the attention-grabbing poster and the primary solid poster from Koogle Kuttapan,

Koogle Kuttapan Film Trailer

Watch the authentic teaser of Koogle Kuttapan film that includes Dharshan and Losliya,

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

