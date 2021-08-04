Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Koogle Kuttapa Film (2021): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date

Koogle Kuttapan is a Tamil remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie Android Kunjappan. Directed via Sabari, the movie stars Bigg Boss Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar, R Parthiban, Yogi Babu, and Prankster Rahul because the necessary characters. The primary glance poster of the Koogle Kuttapa film was once launched via actor Suriya Sivakumar.

Koogle Kuttapan Film Complete Main points

Take a look at the whole main points of Koogle Kuttapa Tamil film 2021,

Director Sabari – Saravanan
Manufacturer KS Ravikumar
Streaming OTT Platform But to be up to date
Style Comedy Drama
Tale Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Starring Tharshan, Losliya, KS Ravikumar
Song Ghibran
Cinematographer Ravi
Editor Praveen Antony
Manufacturing Corporate Kallal International Leisure
Unlock date 2021
Language Tamil

Koogle Kuttapan Film Solid

Here’s primary solid record of upcoming Tamil film Google Kuttapa,

  • Tharshan
  • Losliya
  • KS Ravikumar
  • R Parthiban
  • Yogi Babu
  • Prankster Rahul

Koogle Kuttapan Film First Glance Poster

Right here’s the attention-grabbing poster and the primary solid poster from Koogle Kuttapan,

Koogle Kuttapan Film Trailer

Dharshan Losliya Koogle Kuttapan film trailer will probably be up to date quickly.

