Kool And The Gang’s Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas Passes Away At 70: A Lifestyles In Song

Dennis
“Dee
Tee” Thomas,
a
co-founder
of
the
mythical
funk
band
Kool
and
the
Gang
whose
hits
incorporated
“Birthday celebration,”
died
Saturday,
August
7,
at
age
70
in
his
sleep
at
his
space
in
Montclair,
New
Jersey.
In
a
statement
his
surviving
bandmates
put
out
on
the
staff’s
Fb
internet web page,
he
used to be
described
as
“the
quintessential
cool
cat
in
the
staff,
loved
for
his
hip
clothes
and
hats,
and
his
laid-back
demeanor.” He
made
his
final
glance
with
the
staff
on
July
4
at
the
Hollywood
Bowl
in
Los
Angeles.
We’re
Going
To
Have
A
Excellent
Time:
A
Lifestyles
In
Song
Born
February
9,
1951,
in
Orlando,
Florida,
Thomas
and
his
pals,
brothers
Robert
and
Ronald
Bell,
George
Brown,
Robert
Mickens,
Charles
Smith,
and
Ricky
Westfield
primarily based
the
staff
underneath
the
establish
the
Jazziacs
in
1964
in
New
Jersey.
The
staff
went
on
to
hit
it
huge
underneath
the
establish
they
followed
in
1969,
Kool
and
the
Gang,
with
such
hits
as
“Get
down
on
it,”
“Jungle
Boogie”
and
“Girls’
Night time.”
Their
tune
has
featured
in
primary
motion
symbol
soundtracks
in conjunction with
“Rocky,”
“Saturday
Night time
Fever”
and
“Pulp
Fiction.”
The
band’s
songs
have
been
intently
sampled,
specifically
in
the
rap
global,
by means of
artists
in conjunction with
A
Tribe
Known as
Quest,
Busta
Rhymes,
Jay-Z,
Nas,
NWA,
Snoop
Dogg,
Tupac
Shakur,
and
The
Wu-Tang
Extended family.
The
band
earned
two
Grammy
Awards
and
seven
American
Song
Awards.
In
2014,
Kool
and
the
Gang
used to be
commemorated
with
a
Soul
Educate
Lifetime
Fulfillment
Award.
The
staff
remains
a
DJ
favourite
for
all
means
of
occasions.
One
of
the
staff’s
other
co-founders,
Ronald
Bell,
died
ultimate
one year
at
his
space
in
the
US
Virgin
Islands.
Thomas
is
survived
by means of
his
partner,
Phynjuar
Saunders
Thomas,
daughter
Tuesday
Rankin
and
sons
David
Thomas
and
Devin
Thomas.
Textual content
and
Photograph:
DW
Information
/
Reuters.