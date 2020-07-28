Korana’s Rapid Test Kit can give results in few seconds, Israeli team to India to help

new Delhi: A high-level team of Israeli researchers, developing a rapid test kit to test the corona virus along with India, arrived here on Monday. If the probe kit is developed, it will report in a few seconds and it can play a very important role in the fight against Kovid-19. Also Read – Chinese doctor accused of hiding Kovid-19, evidence was destroyed before investigation

The Israeli team will conduct the final phase of research to determine the effectiveness of advanced technology developed for rapid detection of corona virus infection. Research and Development team of the Israeli Ministry of Defense to develop Kovid-19 rapid test kit, Chief Scientist of India K.K. Vijay is working closely with Raghavan and DRDO. The test results of this kit can come in less than 30 seconds.

The Israeli Defense and Foreign Ministries said in a statement that under this unique collaboration between Israel and India, the Israeli delegation would collect thousands of samples in 10 days and analyze the samples using a computer system based on artificial intelligence. The statement said that the delegation will conduct the final phase of research in India.

Dozens of advanced ventilators from special aircraft also arrived here on Monday morning. This campaign has been named “Operation Breaking Space”. In an article published in “The Times of Israel,” Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific in the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Gilead Cohen said that Israel made special efforts to approve the export and shipping of these ventilators. At the same time, both countries are trying to stop the spread of the virus.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka said that if the test kit is developed, it will report in a few seconds and it can play a very important role in the fight against Kovid-19.

The ‘Directorate of Defense Research and Development’ (DDR&D) team in Israel’s Ministry of Defense, along with their Indian counterparts, will conduct “final phase trials” to ascertain the effectiveness of several rapid diagnostic solutions. Malka said that Israel’s team arrived here this morning by special plane.