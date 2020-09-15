Korea Communications Standards Commission Announces Total Of Fine For “Produce 101” Series Vote Manipulation

The Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) has made its resolution on the superb for vote manipulation in Mnet’s “Produce 101” collection.

Again in August, the KCSC introduced that fines could be imposed on all 4 seasons of the “Produce 101” collection for “an unprecedented degree of manipulation.” That is the KCSC’s highest degree of sanction doable.

Following the finale of “Produce X 101” in July 2019, the present got here below fireplace for obvious rigging of viewers’ paid votes that decided the ultimate group lineup. An investigation uncovered proof of vote manipulation in every of the 4 seasons of the present. The KCSC acknowledged in August, “Not solely did they manipulate the outcomes, deceive the viewers, and hinder honest public notion, however essentially the most critical difficulty is the betrayal of the exhausting work of the contributors within the audition program.” It was introduced on the time that the superb quantity could be determined in a while.

Throughout a gathering on September 14, the KCSC selected a superb of 30 million received (roughly $25,400) for every of the seasons of the present (“Produce 101,” “Produce 101 Season 2,” “Produce 48,” and “Produce X 101”), which is the utmost superb that they will impose in line with present regulation. This implies a complete superb of 120 million received (roughly $101,500) for the collection as a complete.

The KCSC acknowledged, “Along with the extreme injury accomplished to the viewers and contributors, it’s a major problem that the community didn’t have any verification system in place, regardless of virtually 4 years of systematic manipulation of the outcomes of viewer votes.”

In Could, producing director Ahn Joon Younger, chief producer Kim Yong Bum, and 6 leisure company representatives had been sentenced for fees associated to the “Produce 101” vote manipulation case. Ahn Joon Younger and Kim Yong Bum, in addition to the prosecution, have appealed the sentences, and the second trial is ongoing.

