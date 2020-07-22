Korea Communications Standards Commission Fines CJ ENM For Vote Manipulation In “Produce 101” Series

The Korea Communications Standards Commission (hereafter KCSC) has made the choice to impose fines on CJ ENM for manipulating votes of their “Produce 101” sequence.

On July 22, the KCSC held a listening to to announce their resolution on punitive measures towards CJ ENM for tampering with outcomes for his or her “Produce 101” audition program sequence. By a unanimous vote, CJ ENM was sentenced with a effective, the very best type of punishment that may be enacted by the KCSC.

The KCSC defined their resolution as they acknowledged, “It will stay as a stain on Korean broadcasting historical past. The broadcasted program fooled and defrauded an engaged public. They usually nullified the onerous work of harmless contestants. This occurred throughout 4 years from 2016, and the variety of accomplices elevated with each season. There was additionally an analogous difficulty in a unique audition program [“Idol School”], and the employees has been prosecuted with out detention.”

They went on to state, “This can’t be seen as only one or two PDs (producing administrators) appearing on their very own, and the accountability lies within the broadcasting firm for failing to have management over what went on internally. The broadcasting firm should take an trustworthy have a look at itself on why the employees went forward with such actions, why different employees members appeared the opposite approach, and whether or not there’s a company tradition that influences folks to remain silent in such issues.” They identified how the higher administration of CJ ENM had tried to keep away from accountability by inserting full blame on the PD as they stated, “If a system that roots out such points just isn’t put in place, it is just a matter of time earlier than an analogous incident happens once more.”

In response, a consultant of CJ ENM acknowledged, “We take accountability because the manufacturing firm and we’re at the moment trying into measures to higher ourselves. We apologize for inflicting such disappointment. We’re deeply sorry. We’ve no excuses and we’re accountable for this.”

The consultant additionally acknowledged, “We’re at the moment conscious of who had been victims of the manipulation that occurred. Nonetheless, we consider that if we had been to share particulars on this matter, it might result in secondary harm, so we ask to your understanding on why we will’t disclose them.” When requested by the KCSC if they’ll taking steps to deal with the core of the difficulty, the consultant acknowledged, “We’re reflecting and we are going to take steps to repair our errors.”

In Could, PD Ahn Joon Younger, CP (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum, and 6 leisure company representatives had been sentenced for prices associated to the “Produce 101” vote manipulation case. PD Ahn Joon Younger and CP Kim Yong Bum, in addition to the prosecution, have appealed the sentences, and are set to carry a second trial sooner or later.

