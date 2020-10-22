Korea Selects ‘The Man Standing Subsequent’ for Oscars Contention

South Korea has chosen political thriller “The Man Standing Subsequent” as its nationwide contender for the Oscars’ greatest worldwide movie award. The forged is headed by Lee Byung-hun, who’s acquainted to North American audiences for his earlier roles in “R.E.D. 2” and the “G.I. Joe” franchise films.

The movie tells a beforehand little-known story of political maneuvering by the Korean Central Intelligence Company within the Seventies, a time of navy rule underneath President Park Chung-hee. Focus is positioned on Park’s aides within the 40 days earlier than certainly one of them assassinates him in 1979.

Directed by Woo Min-ho, the movie was launched in January and have become one of many prime performers within the pre-coronavirus interval, incomes $36.6 million. Manufacturing was by Hive Media and Showbox.

The choice announcement was made by the Korean Movie Council (KOFIC), which had beforehand revealed that 13 movies had put themselves ahead. Others had included: “Ship Us From Evil,” directed by Hong Received-chan; “Metal Rain 2” directed by Yang Woo-suk; Yoon Dan-bi’s “Transferring On”; Lim sun-ae’s “An Previous Girl“; “Evening of the Undead” by Shin Jung-won; “Beasts Clawing at Straws” directed by Kim Yong-hoon; and “Carry Me Residence” by director Kim Seung-woo.

” ‘The Man Standing Subsequent’ is a beautiful movie that includes a somewhat darkish aspect of the historical past of South Korea famend for its phenomenal financial progress. Actor, Lee Byung-hun, who has title recognition within the U.S., provides a fantastic efficiency within the film,” mentioned KOFIC in a press release.

At a ceremony held in February this yr, Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” gained 4 Academy Awards, together with greatest image and greatest worldwide function movie. Previous to that, no Korean movie had ever acquired a nomination, although Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” had made the January shortlist.

The 2020 version of the Oscars will maintain its awards ceremony later than traditional, on April 25, 2021, as a consequence of disruption brought on by the coronavirus.