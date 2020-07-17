Korea Tourism Organization Shares Survey Results About Influence Of K-Pop On Tourism

On July 16, the Korea Tourism Organization launched the outcomes of a survey about Hallyu-related tourism in 2019. Hallyu is a time period that means “Korean wave,” which refers back to the unfold of curiosity in South Korean popular culture in Asia and world wide.

The survey discovered that the typical Hallyu-related vacationer spent about $1,007 (about 1,210,000 received). Most of this was spent in common procuring ($302, or 360,000 received), however there have been additionally the prices of lodging ($184, or 220,000 received), foods and drinks ($155, or 180,000 received), and Hallyu-related procuring ($138, or 160,000 received).

The survey additionally discovered that Hallyu-related tourism made up 7.four % of all inbound tourism (i.e. international vacationers) in 2019, a proportion that roughly equals 1,116,422 individuals. The survey famous that if the definition of Hallyu expanded past simply Ok-pop or Hallyu artists, together with Korean meals, Korean delicacies, and Buddhist temple stays, then Hallyu-related tourism would make up 55.Three % (8,553,234 individuals).

It’s estimated that Hallyu-related vacationers spent a complete of $1,124,130,000 (about 1.35 trillion received) in 2019. The ensuing ripple impact on financial manufacturing was estimated at $2,055,060,000 (about 2.47 trillion received). The ripple impact on employment was estimated to have affected 13,518 individuals.

The survey discovered that Ok-pop was a significant affect on Hallyu-related tourism. The Korea Tourism Organization performed a web-based survey amongst 12,663 Hallyu followers between August and September 2019. The outcomes discovered that BTS was the most well-liked Ok-pop artist chosen, with 36.1 %.

The report said, “Many Hallyu followers mentioned the most well-liked Hallyu artist in their very own nation was BTS. Their performances, appearances, and their messages to youth by means of their music have been judged as optimistic features.”

Different artists chosen by the survey included EXO (10.four %), Tremendous Junior (8.2 %), BIGBANG (5.6 %), Shinhwa (3.zero %), IU (2.7 %), Ladies’ Era (2.7 %), and TWICE (2.5 %).

30.6 % of respondents mentioned that YouTube had been their entry level into Ok-pop, with 18.four % highlighting synchronized choreography as a significant supply of preliminary curiosity. 86.Eight % of all respondents mentioned that Ok-pop had had an affect on their resolution to come back to South Korea as vacationers.

Among the Ok-pop associated experiences wherein respondents mentioned they participated included shopping for merchandise associated to Ok-pop stars, visiting subway adverts for Ok-pop stars, visiting Ok-pop company merchandise shops, visiting music video filming websites, and visiting cafés owned by Ok-pop stars.

The report concluded, “At present, many of the Hallyu followers are within the 10-20 age bracket. In the event that they nonetheless get pleasure from Hallyu after they’ve achieved a brand new degree of financial energy, then we should always think about the long run worth and financial ripple results of this on the tourism business.”

Supply (1)