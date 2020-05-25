Korean Box Office Has Yet To Find Post-Coronavirus New Normal – Variety

South Korean cinemas have reopened. However enterprise is much from regular.

Nationwide field workplace over the weekend trickled in at simply 7% of what it was this time final yr. And with Hollywood’s direct gamers and native distributors reluctant to launch huge titles because the outbreak of coronavirus within the nation, screens have been full of re-releases and small to mid-sized overseas movies.

Unusually, not a single Korean movie appeared within the weekend’s prime ten chart.

American musical drama “The Biggest Showman” re-opened on Thursday and took prime spot, incomes $205,600 over opening 5 days. Different re-releases that appeared on the highest ten spots embody 2018’s motion comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Makoto Shinkai’s Japanese animation “Weathering with You,” and Chinese language director Chen Kaige’s historic drama “Farewell My Concubine.”

“The Platform,” which has been launched on world streaming platform Netflix, acquired a theatrical launch on Might 13 and has managed to earn $387,000 after two weekends. The one newcomers of the weekend, French rom com “La Belle Epoque,” American warfare drama “The Final Full Measure” opened in third and eighth, respectively.

A few native mainstream movies that had been scheduled for Might outings, together with Sony and Kidari Leisure’s “Innocence” and Acemaker Movieworks’ “Intruder,” will now open in early June