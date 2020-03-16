Korean Box Office Hits 16-Year Low as Virus Count Rises

Theatrical field workplace in South Korean capital, Seoul dipped to a 16-year low, as ticket gross sales have moved in inverse proportion to the variety of confirmed instances of coronavirus rises. Exhibitors have turned to re-releases to attempt to entice audiences.

Information from the Korean Movie Council’s KOBIS service confirmed that simply 244,000 tickets had been offered over the weekend, down from 299,600 the earlier weekend. On Thursday, fewer than 50,000 tickets had been offered, the bottom every day complete since KOBIS started.

In what was left of the field workplace, “The Invisible Man” remained on prime for the third consecutive weekend, incomes $423,800 between Friday and Sunday for a complete of $three million after three weekends on launch.

Opening on Wednesday, Todd Haynes’ “Darkish Waters” landed in second. The American drama earned $447,600 over 5 days, together with $329,000 between Friday and Sunday.

“1917” slipped to 3rd place, incomes $291,000. The Sam Mendes movie has collected a complete of $4.58 million from 610,700 admissions since its Feb. 19 launch.

Korean crime thriller “Beasts Clawing at Straws” and American drama “Little Girls” took fourth and fifth locations, respectively. Megabox’s “Beasts” earned $104,000 between Friday and Sunday for a complete of $4.23 million after 4 weekends. Sony’s “Girls” added $75,900 to increase its five-weekend complete to $5.74 million. Subsequent Leisure World’s comedy “Sincere Candidate” earned $68,900 for a complete of $10.three million after 5 weekends.

As most main movies have postponed their releases, re-releases have been favored. “A Star is Born” and “Memento” had been re-released and took seventh and eighth locations, respectively. Earlier, hit overseas titles “About Time,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and “Start Once more” got new outings.