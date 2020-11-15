Korean Celebrities Who Care About The Environment

Whereas we love watching Korean celebs on stage or in our favourite dramas, we’re equally thrilled once we see them advocating for causes they imagine in. 2020 has been stuffed with many challenges, however local weather change is without doubt one of the most vital points our world faces in the present day — who remembers these devastating wildfires in Australia earlier this yr? Increasingly more Korean celebrities are talking out concerning the setting and utilizing their platform to encourage environmentalism in each Korea and on a world scale, whether or not it’s inspiring us to take small eco-friendly steps in our every day lives, or advocating on the extent of presidency coverage. Learn on to take a look at the work that 14 stars have executed to assist the setting, and, most significantly, get impressed by their tricks to reside a extra eco-friendly way of life your self!

1. MAMAMOO

To begin us off, MAMAMOO gave the problem of local weather change a platform by way of their 2019 hit “HIP,” the primary Okay-pop music video to visually tackle the subject. One of many MV’s scenes exhibits Wheein at a local weather rally, wearing full protest gear and touting indicators demanding that we take motion for the Earth. In a music about being your self, it’s an vital reminder that we should always embrace and rise up for points that we care about.

2. Gong Hyo Jin

The cowl of “Gong Hyo Jin’s Pocket book.“

In the case of ardour concerning the setting, it’s laborious to beat rom-com queen Gong Hyo Jin. In 2010, the actress revealed “Gong Hyo Jin’s Pocket book,” a set of private essays and reflections on nature and the setting. The guide contains suggestions and steps that we will all take in our every day lives to guard our planet.

However Gong’s activism doesn’t cease there: as a mannequin and as somebody who cares concerning the Earth, she was troubled by the truth that the style business compels folks to continuously purchase new issues — so she based a trend model known as “Tremendous Magic Manufacturing facility” that upcycles previous supplies into new merchandise. In 2019, she gave the keynote speech on the Herald Design Discussion board, which was held with the theme “Do We Want One other Planet?” She inspired us to take extra duty for our decisions, turning into extra aware and appearing once we can, and mirrored that “an important factor is to remember always.” You’ll be able to take a look at Gong’s Herald Design Discussion board speech (with English subtitles!) right here:

3. BTS

BTS for Method E (prime) and Hyundai (backside).

BTS pulls off their activism in modern model, as ambassadors for 2 eco-friendly efforts within the car world. The boys partnered with Method E as ambassadors for the world’s first automotive racing championship that makes use of electrical automobiles, selling Method E’s imaginative and prescient for a world that combats air air pollution with extra environmentally-friendly autos.

The group can be the model ambassador for Korean automotive producer Hyundai’s clear vitality initiatives. For Hyundai’s IONIQ electrical automotive, BTS launched a full music and music video known as “I’m On It.” Hyundai’s cutting-edge NEXO mannequin is powered by a hydrogen gas cell — which means that its solely emission is water. BTS’s inventive vitality fantastically enhances Hyundai’s efforts in a number of quick movies. Because the Hyundai web site places it, “BTS is impressed by the great thing about nature, they usually have teamed up with Hyundai to create some items for the Earth.”

4. Crimson Velvet

Mark your calendars for September 7, as a result of as of this yr it has been formally designated as “Worldwide Day of Clear Air for blue skies.” The day is a part of a United Nations effort, led by South Korea, that seeks to lift public consciousness and foster worldwide cooperation to enhance international air high quality. The girls of Crimson Velvet served as goodwill ambassadors for the occasion, taking part in advocacy for “Worldwide Day of Clear Air for blue skies.” Take a look at their enjoyable, informational video beneath to study not solely the risks of air air pollution but additionally the small adjustments we will make in our every day lives to assist enhance our planet’s air high quality. Be a part of Crimson Velvet of their efforts in direction of #cleanairforall!

5. Ryu Jun Yeol

Ryu for Attract Korea’s Inexperienced Marketing campaign in 2018.

Ryu Jun Yeol is one other avid local weather activist, and the actor has used his platform to assist result in actual change! Ryu got interested within the setting after filming “Youth Over Flowers” in Africa, and has since participated in environmental campaigns and even written a column in Huffington Submit Korea to talk about how plastic harms marine ecosystems. Ryu made a donation earlier this yr to assist with the wildfires in Australia, and has been an everyday donor to Greenpeace. He additionally actively participates in Greenpeace campaigns and has even narrated a documentary on local weather change for Korea’s Instructional Broadcasting System! Ryu has urged the Korean authorities to take steps to attenuate disposable plastics and has labored laborious to carry his every day life according to his beliefs, avoiding straws or plastic espresso cups to reside a plastic-free life. Ryu usually brings environmental points to mild by way of his Instagram, like beneath:

6, 7, & 8. Jay Park, Minzy, and Eric Nam

Again in 2016, Jay Park participated in “24 Hours of Actuality,” an annual occasion held as a part of former U.S. Vice President Al Gore’s Local weather Actuality Venture. The annual occasion options 24 hours of displays, discussions, and performances to lift consciousness and take into consideration how one can gradual international warming. Whereas Jay Park couldn’t attend the occasion in individual, the rapper carried out “Me Like Yuh” and “Solo” nearly (earlier than we began doing every part digital!). Jay Park carried out once more in 2017, as did Minzy, who sang “Superwoman.” Minzy was later joined by Eric Nam for a chat concerning the risks of local weather change, and what we will do to assist. You’ll be able to take a look at Jay Park’s 2016 efficiency above and hearken to Minzy and Eric Nam’s chat beneath:

9. Park Ji Hoon

Korea’s Ministry of Environment appointed singer and actor Park Ji Hoon, together with singer duo Norazo, as local weather change ambassadors in 2019. On this position, the previous Wanna One member promotes the federal government’s insurance policies to fight local weather change and participates in public commercials and efforts to encourage an eco-friendly way of life. The Ministry thought that Park’s clear and harmless picture was excellent for the trigger. You’ll be able to take a look at one in all his promotions beneath — there are not any subtitles, however the message is evident!

10. Lee Hyori

In the case of activist idols, we will’t miss Lee Hyori. The singer is a robust advocate for animal welfare, so naturally she has grow to be an environmentalist as properly. Along with talking out concerning the setting, Hyori has made admirable efforts to undertake an eco-friendly way of life in each approach she will: she and her husband Lee Sang Quickly opted for an environmentally-friendly wedding ceremony, and even the couple’s dwelling on Jeju Island is environmentally pleasant, that includes photo voltaic panels and pure supplies.

11. VIXX

VIXX teamed up with Indignant Birds (sure, that Indignant Birds) again in 2015 for a lighthearted local weather change marketing campaign with the hashtag #AngryAboutClimateChange. The marketing campaign featured celebrities from world wide and included an Indignant Birds event that includes in-game avatars of all the celebs concerned! The mission promoted consciousness about local weather change, in addition to Earth Day Community’s “Cover Venture,” which seeks to plant bushes world wide, particularly in areas with excessive habitat degradation. Take a look at VIXX’s video beneath to see their lovable “offended” faces:

12, 13, & 14. ASTRO’s Moonbin, Moon Ga Younger, and Bong Tae Gyu

These three stars joined TV channel Olive’s new “Meals Avengers” this yr. The cooking present challenges the trio, together with movie star cooks, to arrange zero-waste meals with leftover elements which can be completely contemporary however in any other case would have been thrown away — now that’s an admirable and yummy trigger! The present will make viewers snort whereas demonstrating how one can cut back meals waste by way of new recipes. Catch a clip of ASTRO’s Moonbin cooking in a zero-waste restaurant beneath:

BONUS: Okay-pop followers

Forest planted in honor of EXO’s Chen.

Okay-pop fandoms have a confirmed monitor document of partaking on vital points in a really huge approach, and that features environmental points! One of the crucial significant and tangible ways in which followers have made a constructive impression on our planet is by way of planting forests. Many fan teams have come collectively to plant bushes and forests within the title of their favourite idols. A few of these embrace Search engine marketing Taiji, 2NE1, MAMAMOO, BTS’s RM, and EXO’s Chen and Baekhyun (Chen’s followers have planted a whopping three forests in his title!). We’re grateful to those that have used their love of Okay-pop to vary the world!

Hey Soompiers, are you impressed? Which environmentally-conscious celeb do you admire? Share your favourite suggestions for a extra eco-friendly way of life within the feedback beneath!

