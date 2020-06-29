Korean Cinema Giant CGV Signs Multi-Territory Deal With Imax – Variety

At a time when film launch dates are transferring backwards as a result of persevering with coronavirus issues, elevating query marks in regards to the viability of the theatrical enterprise, at the least two firms are intent on increasing their cinema actions.

Giant theatre supplier and South Korean cinema multinational CGV have introduced a settlement to put in an additional 17 Imax-format screens in CGV multiplexes. The deal is Imax’s largest of 2020.

Based on an announcement 9 of the 17 might be put in in Korea, the place CGV already operates 18 Imax venues, which have been opened over a 15-year interval. CGV’s flagship location, CGV Yongsan, was the highest grossing Imax theatre on this planet in each 2018 and 2019.

Korea was the world’s fourth largest field workplace market in 2019, behind solely North America, China and Japan, in keeping with the Movement Image Affiliation.

The opposite eight screens below the brand new deal might be put in in CGV-branded cinemas in Turkey, Vietnam and Indonesia, although their quantity and timing was not disclosed.

A number of theatres included within the settlement will roll out with Imax’s most superior theatre expertise but, Imax with Laser. The settlement consists of three way partnership, income share fashions in South Korea and hybrid fashions requiring no web capital dedication from Imax within the different markets.

CGV, the world’s fifth largest exhibition firm, now has greater than 185 Imax theaters open or contracted worldwide. Prior to now yr, CGV has considerably grown its dedication to Imax with agreements for 58 new theatres — together with an settlement for 40 new theatres in China signed in June 2019, Imax mentioned in a press release.