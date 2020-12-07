Korean Cinemas Adapt as Box Office Recovery Weakens

Cinemas in Korea try to adapt to new straitened circumstances as the autumn field workplace restoration peters out. The Korean market, in regular years the world’s fourth largest theatrical territory, noticed combination revenues of simply $1.44 million over the weekend, in accordance with information from the Korean Movie Council’s KOBIS service.

The highest of the chart was a rerun of the earlier weekend, with Korean “Greatest Buddy” taking prime place, forward of native journey drama “Collectors” and U.S. thriller thriller “Run.” However numbers had been down in every case. “Greatest Buddy” grossed $526,000, down from $1.03 million in its opening, for a $2.60 million cumulative. “Collectors” earned simply $221,000 for a cumulative of $12.0 million. “Run” has $1.99 million earned since Nov. 20.

Weekend numbers dropped for the fourth body in succession as audiences react to Korea’s coronavirus undulations and movie releases dry up. Earlier weekends had been price $2.29 million, $3.77 million and $4.98 million.

Nationwide grosses in November fell to $29.7 million, down from October’s $38.3 million efficiency, and a good distance down from August’s $71.3 million, which on the time appeared to be an indication of restoration after a disastrous first February to June interval.

KOBIS information exhibits yr up to now ticket gross sales down by 72%, at 58.1 million, in contrast with 204 million within the first 11 months of 2019.

Main cinema chains had already responded by closing some venues to chop prices, and elevated costs to maximise income. They’re now turning to non-theatrical content material to usher in audiences.

The Yonhap information company experiences that CJ-CGV will this week start screening a 147-minute, condensed model of Korean drama “Breakup Suspension,” a 10-part collection that broadcaster SBS will present on small screens later this month. The identical chain beforehand gave theatrical screenings to Krzysztof Kieslowski’s 1998 TV collection “Dekalog,” whereas Megabox lately confirmed latest Thai collection “Dangerous Genius: The Sequence.”

Video screenings of classical music live shows and live-streaming of online game competitions are different types of alternate content material being experimented with by the Korean circuits.